Stability

The main feature that allows the AERIAL to achieve its exceptional comfort and stability is our unique, slackline inspired, suspension system. By wrapping high tensile webbing straps around the tree and pulling them back from both sides of the trunk the AERIAL is able to achieve a four point connection system. Using this four point system, along with tension and two spreader bars we are able to create a sturdy, flat platform that feels most similar to a high quality cot.